Tom Brady addresses Gisele's concussion comments

Nearly six weeks after Gisele Bundchen said her husband, Tom Brady, suffered a concussion last season, the New England Patriots quarterback finally addressed the issue.
In an interview with ESPN's Kevin Negandhi for an E:60 piece which aired Sunday, Brady was asked about his wife's comments, via CBSSports.com:
Negandhi: "[Gisele] sees the hits, she was vocal about that, most recently on CBS about the concussions, how much do you talk to her about those hits that you take?"
Brady: "She's there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving."
The response isn't a categorical dismissal of Bundchen's comments in May that Brady "had a concussion last year."
Brady also wasn't asked directly if he suffered a concussion last year or in any other season.
After Bundchen's comments, Brady's agent, Don Yee, said in a statement that "Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year." The NFL also released a statement at the time noting "there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms."
Brady did not address the media during offseason workouts, making his interview with Negandhi the first time he's addressed his wife's concussion comments.
Once the season starts and Brady is required to meet with the local Boston media, he's sure to get a more pointed "did you suffer a concussion?" question.