Todd Haley suffers hip injury after being shoved down

Published: Jan 02, 2018 at 06:44 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley suffered a hip injury after he was shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year's Eve, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that prior to the incident outside the bar, Haley's wife, Christine, was involved in a "minor scuffle" that "quickly ended" inside the bar. "Todd Haley was not involved nor injured" during the altercation inside the bar, the spokeswoman said. No one was injured in the initial incident.

The Steelers announced earlier Tuesday that Haley was injured in a fall Sunday night. The Steelers expect Haley to return to the team's facility this week in advance of Pittsburgh's Divisional Round game next weekend.

Haley has been Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator since 2012 and is among 23 assistant coaches reported by Rapoport and Pelissero to draw interest this month from teams with coaching vacancies.

UPDATE: Per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Haley returned to the Steelers facility on Wednesday.

