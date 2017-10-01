Around the NFL

Todd Gurley's career day pushes Rams past Cowboys

Published: Oct 01, 2017 at 10:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Todd Gurley's career day paced the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense as the upstart Los Angeles Rams came from behind to topple the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Here's what we learned in the Rams' 35-30 victory:

  1. The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, Gurley took control of the game in the final two quarters, finishing with a career-best 215 yards from scrimmage. The highlight was a 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a post route, as Gurley scored via reception for the third consecutive game. New coach Sean McVay has not only rejuvenated Gurley on the ground, but has also tapped into the former Georgia star's ability to make plays in the aerial attack. Gurley fell just six yards shy of becoming the first Rams back since Steven Jackson in 2006 to reach 100 receiving yards in a game. Needless to say, Dallas' defense sorely missed All Pro linebacker Sean Lee, who sat out with a hamstring injury.
  1. Credit Rams coordinator Wade Phillips for key halftime adjustments after his defense failed to stop Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' offense on four first-half possessions. Taking a decisive 287-126 edge in net yards into the third quarter, Dallas' first four second-half possessions resulted in three punts and a Mark Barron interception before Dak Prescott found a wide open James Hanna for a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Rams dominated time of possession, stonewalled Elliott and came through with big stops on third downs, playing keep away throughout the second half.
  1. Already armed with three-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker as the premier punter in football, the Rams' special teams have also benefited from the league's most productive place kicker at the season's quarter mark. After entering Week 4 with the most kicks (field goals and extra points) converted, Greg Zuerlein drilled seven field goals without a miss, accounting for 23 of the team's 35 points.
  1. While it's fair to point out the lack of powerhouse defenses on the Rams' early-season schedule, the dramatic turnaround masterminded by McVay will have him in the Coach of the Year discussion as long as it continues. In addition to Gurley's renaissance, McVay has also transformed Jared Goff from one of the NFL's least efficient quarterbacks to one of its most efficient. Goff has already thrown more touchdown passes (seven) through four games than he managed in seven rookie starts (five). The top overall pick in the 2016 draft has completed 66.7 percent of his passes at 9.2 yards per attempt for a 112.2 passer rating at the season's quarter mark.
  1. One of McVay's stiffest challenges is figuring out how to get his organization's money's worth out of fourth receiver Tavon Austin, relegated to a gadget player in September. McVay found success Sunday by using the jitterbug receiver/runner hybrid as a change-of-pace backup to Gurley, dialing up six runs for 48 yards (8.0 yards per carry). Maximizing Austin's unique playmaking ability will continue to be a challenge going forward.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson (ankle): 'I think he's got a chance to play on Sunday' vs. Rams

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Mike Evans off reserve/COVID-19 list

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced, and was back in the practice fold with his teammates. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

Notable injury and roster news from Friday of Week 17, including Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out Sunday vs. Packers

Minnesota's late playoff push will not include its quarterback in Week 17. ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Cousins will miss the Vikings' game against the Packers.
news

Sean McVay pumps brakes on Cam Akers' return: 'Target's always potentially been' Week 18 or playoffs

After mentioning earlier in the week that Cam Akers might be able to play in Week 18, Sean McVay said Thursday that "the target's always potentially been" the season finale against the 49ers or the playoffs.
news

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich: 'Disrespectful' to opponents to talk Jaguars head-coaching job

Byron Leftwich is among those being considered by the Jaguars to become its latest head coach. But what's top of mind for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator is Sunday's game against the Jets.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons eyeing Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record: 'It would really mean a lot to me'

Micah Parsons sits at 13.0 sacks through 15 games. He's two sacks shy of breaking the rookie sack record set by Titans edge rusher Jevon Kearse, who netted 14.5 QB takedowns in 1999.
news

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo sees 'a young Tom Brady' in Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Ahead of facing Joe Burrow this week, Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo took the opposite track by buttering up the Bengals QB with the highest of compliments.
news

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW