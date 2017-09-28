Kareem Hunt, Todd Gurley among Players of the Month

September was a very good month for Kareem Hunt.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back, through three games, leads the NFL in rushing yards (401), yards from scrimmage (538), yards per carry (8.53) and yards per touch (9.6) -- minimum 20 carries. His 401 rushing yards are 113 more than the next closest back (Vikings RB Dalvin Cook). Per NFL Research, since 1950, only Jim Brown in 1963 averaged more yards per carry (8.58) through the first three games of a season than the rookie (8.53) -- minimum 40 carries. He's the first player in NFL history to record a touchdown of 50 yards or longer in each of his first three games. And for all of those efforts, the league announced Thursday he's the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Todd Gurley's start wasn't quite as fine as Hunt's, but the Los Angeles Rams running back's 241 rushing yards, 140 receiving yards and six total touchdowns earned him NFC Player of the Month honors.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence wasn't happy with his breakout, three-sack performance against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football this week, but it was impressive enough nonetheless for the league to announce he's the NFC Player of the Month. Lawrence introduced himself to the nation with his game against the Cards, but in his prior two games against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants, he piled up 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. His 6.5 total sacks leads the NFL.

Second place on that sack list, Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Melvin Ingram, earned AFC Player of the Month honors for his September performances. Ingram totaled 5.5 sacks, including a three-sack game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

A pair of kickers took home Special Teams Players of the Month awards. Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop, who booted 10 of 11 field goals in September and made all eight of his extra points, landed AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater, meanwhile, made all six of his kicks this month, including a 58-yarder against the Cardinals in Week 1, a 56-yarder against the Giants in Week 2 and a 57-yarder against the Falcons in Week 3. He also made all seven of his extra point attempts, earning him NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors.