DeMarcus Lawrence grades 3-sack game: 'Not good'

DeMarcus Lawrence dominated Monday Night Football, completely wrecking the Arizona Cardinals' offensive plans. Two days after the three-sack performance, the pass rusher said he should have performed better.

"Not good enough," Lawrence said Wednesday of his performance, via the team's official website. "I left a lot out there on the table. Got to get better from this point on."

It's a very player-speak answer, and we're sure his defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli appreciates Lawrence's response.

The fourth-year defensive end has been a force through three games, gobbling up 6.5 sacks, 17 tackles and has chased the QB with the best of edge rushers.

The caveat to Lawrence's insane start to the season is that he has faced three below-average pass blocking offensive lines in the NFL -- New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Cardinals.

The 25-year-old QB seeker knows he has to carry the Cowboys' defensive water as the season ramps up.

"Opportunity is out there," he said, "and it's like, just get better. Don't dwell on the moment, but just get better and make more plays. Why not? They're there."

In the final year of his contract, Lawrence is making the case he's worth a boatload of cash. As the high-profile games pile, the cost will increase for Jerry Jones. That will be just fine with the owner if Lawrence helps Dallas to the promised land.