Todd Gurley insists knee is fine despite minimal role

"He is," McVay said when asked if the RB was healthy. "I just never enabled us to get into a rhythm offensively. You know we didn't have any third down conversions really the whole first half. They did a good job, and it seemed that anytime we got a little bit of a positive play then we'd end up having a penalty or move ourselves back. So, I think a lot of it is a result of some of the things they did but then also the play selection. I was not pleased at all with my feel for the flow of the game and kind of making some adjustments as the game unfolded and with giving ourselves a chance at some success and put some points on the board. Credit to them, they did a good job, and I certainly didn't do enough for us. But, Todd is healthy."