Around the NFL

Todd Gurley goes off again in Rams' win over Browns

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*The Rams could barely throw the ball for most of Sunday's game. They didn't need to in a 24-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. *

  1. It's amazing how much Todd Gurley has transformed the entire Rams team. Because of him, the 3-3 Rams can survive a first half with virtually no passing game. Gurley turns three-yard gains into 48-yard scampers and routinely makes the first tackler miss. Unless he runs through them. He finished with 163 yards from scrimmage. Nick Foles finished with 163 passing yards. Gurley even led the Rams with four receptions. Everything he does is smooth and explosive.
  1. This is Jeff Fisher's dream team. They are all defense and running. The Rams' defense essentially scored ten points in the first seven minutes by forcing two fumbles, including a recovery for a touchdown by safety Rodney McLeod. The defensive line gets all the attention, but the Rams secondary is playing very well. McLeod, Janoris Jenkins, Trumaine Johnson, T.J. McDonald, and Mark Barron all played big roles Sunday. They hit and they cover.
  1. The Browns, now 2-5, don't have a lot to feel positive about. Josh McCown was knocked out of the game late in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. He also took a big hit to the head a handful of plays before leaving the game. The Browns actually out-gained St. Louis, but continually self-destructed with penalties and turnovers. They lost four fumbles, two of them by McCown. The Rams' hard hitting deserves an assist.
  1. Cleveland may have no choice but to start Johnny Manziel next week. Perhaps it will be a blessing in disguise for a team that isn't going anywhere and should see if he has any chance to be their future starter.
  1. St. Louis needs a better passing game to stay in the playoff mix all year. They manage to hit about one deep throw per game -- this time a 41-yarder to Kenny Britt, They also scheme up one good play for week for Tavon Austin. There is very little sustainable passing other than that.
  1. The Rams need to bench Jared Cook. Few starters hurt their team more on a weekly basis.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
news

Eagles select Alabama C Landon Dickerson at No. 37

The Philadelphia Eagles populated their offense with yet another player from Alabama on Friday in selecting center Landon Dickerson, just a day after taking Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith to work with former UA QB Jalen Hurts.
news

Broncos select UNC RB Javonte Williams after trading up with Falcons

The Broncos acquired pick Nos. 35 and 219 in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Falcons in exchange for pick Nos. 40 and 114. Denver used the pick to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
news

Jets select Mississippi WR Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall

The Jets selected Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell with first pick of Round 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars addressed the defensive side of the ball with the first pick of the second round, selecting standout Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
news

Roundup: Chiefs signing former Vikings, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon 

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager reported Friday afternoon. 
news

Ravens exercise fifth-year option of QB Lamar Jackson

Just a few days after Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh guaranteed the team would exercise the fifth-year option of franchise quarterback ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, the club officially announced Friday it had picked up the option. 
news

New era: Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts to wear No. 8; Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase to wear No. 1

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie to take advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform rules. The new Falcons tight end will wear No. 8 in Atlanta. Over in the AFC, Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase will wear No. 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW