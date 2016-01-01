Todd Gurley (foot) doubtful for Rams for Week 17

Gurley has been listed as doubtful for Week 17's finale against the San Francisco 49ers with a foot injury. The St. Louis Rams running back has not practiced this week and has been seen in a walking boot.
Gurley finishes the season with 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns on 229 carries in 13 games (12 starts). He averaged 4.8 yards per rush and is one of just three running backs with more than 1,100 yards entering Week 17.
The Rams have plenty of reason for optimism as they look ahead with Gurley. The first-round pick spent the offseason rehabbing from a torn ACL. He didn't even see the field until Week 3, but had stretches where he looked like the best running back in football.
It stands to reason Gurley could be even more dynamic as he further distances himself from knee surgery.