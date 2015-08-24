Todd Gurley cleared to practice with St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher announced Monday that rookie running back Todd Gurley has been cleared to practice with the team.
Gurley has spent the offseason and training camp working his way back from surgery to repair a torn ACL. Gurley, the 10th overall pick in April's draft, suffered the injury last Nov. 14 while at the University of Georgia.
"We're gonna progress him slowly, but he'll be able to participate in the 7-on-7 team drills," Fisher told reporters. "Up to this point, he's just participated in the 1-on-1s. So we'll take it slow but it'll be fun to get him on the practice field."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Rams expect Gurley to miss the "first couple games" of the regular season. Fisher answered "don't know" when asked if he anticipated Gurley being ready for Week 1. He confirmed the team didn't have "any intention" of giving Gurley preseason snaps.
"We're just gonna slowly increase his reps and see how he progresses," he said. "He may need a day off here and there, but it's good news. Dr. (James) Andrews was really pleased with his progress, the way he's cutting. He'll be with a brace, he'll have to continue to wear the brace."
Consider this another big step forward for Gurley, who the Rams hope can make an immediate impact on their offense.
