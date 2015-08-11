Around the NFL

Todd Bowles: No guarantee Geno Smith gets job back

Published: Aug 11, 2015 at 10:46 AM

Todd Bowles is dealing with a minor organizational calamity. When your starting quarterback gets his jaw busted in a locker room fight, the head coach has serious work to do.

After Tuesday's practice -- the first without an injured Geno Smith -- Bowles projected a sense of calm over a chaotic situation. He didn't get into the reason behind The Punch, reportedly over $600 Smith owed IK Enemkpali after a missed flight. Instead, Bowles chided the two men, calling it "some high school stuff they could have handled better than they handled it."

The coach then offered a clear vision at what comes next at the quarterback position. This is now Ryan Fitzpatrick's team, and it will stay that way if the Jets play well with the bearded veteran behind center.

"That's a conversation we have to have when he comes back," Bowles told reporters on Smith's future as starter. "If anybody's playing great, you lose your spot by injury, you lose your spot by a bunch of things, so if he's playing great and the ship is going the right way, you don't make a move. But we'll see as we go.

"If the other guy's playing well, and the boat's going right, and there are no waves, and everything's going, and we're 4, 5, 6, 7-0? Yeah, you're not coming back to start."

Fitzpatrick followed Bowles on the podium. Like Bowles, Fitzpatrick declined to get into specifics of the incident, preferring to keep the situation "in house."

"Geno has put a lot of work in this offseason," Fitzpatrick said. "There's been a ton of improvement with him. I think it was just an unfortunate situation. There was a lot of disappointment on that end of it for him."

For Fitzpatrick, this will be the fourth team he's started a game with in as many years -- a bittersweet achievement, no doubt. He was asked if can handle the challenge.

"That's why I still play," he replied. "If I didn't want to be here and if I didn't love this game and if I didn't have confidence in myself then I wouldn't be standing here in front of you guys. I would be on vacation with my five kids, sailing off into the sunset with a career that nobody probably thought I would've had. But for me I'm not satisfied with what I've done."

Smith is expected to miss a minimum of six weeks, which would mean the earliest we can expect him to return is ahead of New York's Week 3 matchup against the Eagles. That timetable may be overly optimistic based on Bowles' comments.

Smith's loss is very clearly Fitzpatrick's gain. Let's see what the Amish Rifle does with what may be his last great opportunity.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.
news

Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown

Frank Reich announced he's resuming offensive play-calling duties starting this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers head coach said the move is not a reflection of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with Deshaun Watsonout for the rest of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Houston running back Devin Singletary highlight NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder., the team announced on Wednesday.
news

DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start

After the Niners got back on track this past Sunday to end a three-game skid, DT Javon Hargrave admitted that San Francisco let its guard down after a dominant 5-0 start.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'pissed off' about blown deep shots 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's "pissed off" about blown deep throws in the first 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) expected to start vs. Lions

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) is expected to start Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, assuming Wednesday's practice goes well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn't know if he'll be starter after bye: 'We haven't talked about that'

Mac Jones, who was benched in the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Germany, said he has not been told if he'll be starting in Week 12 versus the New York Giants.  
news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 