Todd Bowles: Jets don't have quarterback controversy

Against the 3-5 Rams this Sunday, the Jets will essentially be treading water. There won't be a fan at that game who would rather see a quarterback that will almost certainly not be in Green and White next year over Petty, a potential trade asset or, at the very least, the solidified backup quarterback of the future. The Jets seem firmly committed to keeping Hackenberg, their second-round pick in 2016, on ice for an entire season.