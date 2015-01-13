Todd Bowles faces uphill battle as coach of N.Y. Jets

Early expectations: It's not reasonable to expect the Jets to compete in Bowles' first season. Then again, that's exactly what first-year head coaches have always done under Woody Johnson. Since Jets ownership changed in 2000, every first-year Jets coach has finished with a winning record: Al Groh, Herm Edwards, Eric Mangini and Ryan. Three made the playoffs. Bowles should be aware of Johnson's high expectations because he was on Groh's staff that got flushed out the door following a 9-7 campaign.