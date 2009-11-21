Titans WR Gage still out because of broken bones in lower back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans wide receiver Justin Gage is out for Monday night's game against the Houston Texans with broken bones in his lower back.
Gage hasn't practiced since breaking the transverse process bones in his back during a Nov. 8 game at San Francisco. Rookie Kenny Britt will make his second consecutive start in Gage's place.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher also ruled out linebacker Colin Allred because of a hamstring that kept him out of a third consecutive practice Saturday.
Starting linebacker David Thornton (hip) and defensive tackle Jason Jones (shoulder) were limited Saturday, and Fisher said both players will be questionable for the game.
Safety Kevin Kaesviharn missed practice for a personal matter, and Fisher is hoping the veteran will play in the game.
