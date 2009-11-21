Titans WR Gage still out because of broken bones in lower back

Published: Nov 21, 2009 at 07:44 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans wide receiver Justin Gage is out for Monday night's game against the Houston Texans with broken bones in his lower back.

Gage hasn't practiced since breaking the transverse process bones in his back during a Nov. 8 game at San Francisco. Rookie Kenny Britt will make his second consecutive start in Gage's place.

Titans coach Jeff Fisher also ruled out linebacker Colin Allred because of a hamstring that kept him out of a third consecutive practice Saturday.

Starting linebacker David Thornton (hip) and defensive tackle Jason Jones (shoulder) were limited Saturday, and Fisher said both players will be questionable for the game.

Safety Kevin Kaesviharn missed practice for a personal matter, and Fisher is hoping the veteran will play in the game.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Jets are placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year, $51 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are closing in on a three-year, $51 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE