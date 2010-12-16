Titans WR Britt finds willing mentor in veteran Moss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Randy Moss apparently is happy with his new role in the NFL as a sage to the Titans' promising wide receiver, Kenny Britt.
"I'm definitely a proven vet," Moss said Thursday. "Kenny, this is his second year, and just by his work ethic and the way he studies in the classroom, he wants to make a name for himself. So, basically, I don't have a problem with moving out of the way and making room for Kenny. This is his team, it's not mine. I'm just here to be a part of it."
The 13-year veteran receiver hasn't complained since the Titans claimed him off waivers Nov. 3, although he has yet to catch a single touchdown pass or win a game since his arrival. He moved from the starting lineup to the sideline in last week's 30-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts as Britt returned from a strained right hamstring that kept him out four games.
Fans have even chanted, "Randy, Randy," wanting to see the receiver who is just 95 yards receiving shy of the No. 4 career mark in the NFL.
"This is not my offense," Moss said. "This is not his offense. Whatever we're told to do, we just have to get out there and do it. We try to play off one another and give a guy a break when need be. For the most part, we're just out there for one another, and that's all we need to do."
Britt leads the Titans with seven touchdowns in the nine games he has played this season. He's averaging a team-high 17½ yards per catch.
Britt, a first-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2009, credits Moss with helping him study film better and teaching him how he can improve as a receiver.
"He's always watching me. He's always critiquing me, what I can do better or I did a good job, stuff like that," Britt said. "He's always trying to keep my head high and keep us focused through the end of the day."
Moss has helped Britt learn how to prevent his hamstring injury from bothering him during the final three games.
How Moss takes care of his body is something Britt wants to emulate, especially taking care of his legs -- Britt says he has problems with cramping.
"He's been doing it for such a period of time that it's just natural to him to go kill a workout in the weight room and go out there and have a 40-play practice and things like that," Britt said.
Moss keeps a notebook on the defensive backs he has played against over the years so he can track all the tricks used against him. Britt prefers to focus on one opponent at a time to avoid preparing for someone who might miss a game because of injury.
And he doesn't even want to see Moss' notebook.
"I didn't like books in school. Don't like 'em now," Britt said with a laugh.
The receivers are similar. Britt is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and Moss is 6-3, 210. Britt had 225 receiving yards Oct. 24 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Titans' last win, a performance that still ranks as the best day by a receiver in the NFL this season. Moss has 953 career catches for 14,840 yards and 153 TDs.
"He's here to make a name for himself and get his family fed," Moss said. "I'm here to help him anyway I can. And I always tell him 10 years down the road, I'm going to make sure I find him to see how his body is feeling to see if he is still playing at a high level."
So ... can Britt be the next Moss?
Said Moss: "There's only one Moss."
Notes: DT Sen'Derrick Marks (right ankle) was limited Thursday. He hasn't played since hurting his ankle during a Nov. 28 loss to the Houston Texans. ... CB Ryan Mouton didn't practice. ... DT Jovan Haye (concussion) fully practiced after sitting out Wednesday. DE Dave Ball (concussion) missed a second consecutive session.
