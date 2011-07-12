Titans WR Britt faces Sept. 20 trial after three not-guilty pleas

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three disorderly person charges stemming from a June arrest in Hoboken, N.J.

Britt was charged June 8 with resisting arrest and related offenses after being confronted by Hoboken detectives who suspected he was carrying a marijuana cigar. The charges were downgraded to disorderly persons offenses and remanded back to Municipal Court.

Britt entered his plea in Hoboken Municipal Court. He declined comment.

A judge set a Sept. 20 trial date.

The former Rutgers star has had a series of recent legal difficulties.

Britt pleaded guilty in June to motor vehicle violations related to a speeding arrest in his hometown of Bayonne.

He surrendered June 29 to Tennessee authorities on warrants alleging he provided inaccurate information on driver's license applications.

A man filed a civil lawsuit against Britt on June 27 seeking damages from a Nashville bar fight.

NFL Network reporter Albert Breer reported last month, citing a team source, that the Titans have no plans to cut the third-year pro, despite his troubles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

