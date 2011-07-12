Titans WR Britt faces Sept. 20 trial after three not-guilty pleas

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three disorderly person charges stemming from a June arrest in Hoboken, N.J.
Britt was charged June 8 with resisting arrest and related offenses after being confronted by Hoboken detectives who suspected he was carrying a marijuana cigar. The charges were downgraded to disorderly persons offenses and remanded back to Municipal Court.
Britt entered his plea in Hoboken Municipal Court. He declined comment.
A judge set a Sept. 20 trial date.
The former Rutgers star has had a series of recent legal difficulties.
Britt pleaded guilty in June to motor vehicle violations related to a speeding arrest in his hometown of Bayonne.
He surrendered June 29 to Tennessee authorities on warrants alleging he provided inaccurate information on driver's license applications.
NFL Network reporter Albert Breer reported last month, citing a team source, that the Titans have no plans to cut the third-year pro, despite his troubles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.