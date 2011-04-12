Titans WR Britt arrested, charged in N.J. after police chase

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt was arrested Tuesday afternoon and faces three charges for his alleged role in a police chase in his hometown of Bayonne, N.J.
Bayonne Police Sgt. Jim Kuklinski confirmed to NFL.com that Britt, 22, has been charged with eluding a police officer (a third-degree felony), and lying to an officer hindering apprehension and obstructing governmental function (both misdemeanors). Britt's friend in the car, 23-year-old Jerel Lord, was charged with marijuana possession, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental function.
Britt is scheduled for an April 19 court appearance in the case. He has been released on summons, according to The Associated Press.
Titans coach Mike Munchak said Wednesday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" that Britt's arrest won't affect the team's approach to the April 28-30 NFL draft.
"Those kind of things are disappointing, but that won't change the direction we're heading the next couple of weeks," Munchak said. "There's a chance always (with) nine picks that we can add a receiver, but it won't have anything to do with those things."
Police say Britt, behind the wheel of a blue four-door Porsche, was traveling down a local highway at around 4:30 p.m. ET when a traffic enforcement officer clocked the wideout's car at 71 mph in a 50-mph zone. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Britt accelerated and weaved in and out of traffic with the officer in pursuit.
The Porsche exited the highway and parked on a local street, where Britt and Lord were seen walking from the vehicle, according to police. The officer ordered the pair to stop and began to question them. At that point, Lord attempted to flee by foot but was apprehended by another officer who had arrived at the scene.
Britt told police that he wasn't the driver or the owner of the Porsche, but Kuklinski confirmed the receiver was behind the wheel. Britt and Lord were released on a summons and are awaiting a hearing at Hudson County Superior Court.
TMZ and FoxSports.com first reported the arrest, which is Britt's latest brush with the law.
Britt was arrested in January 2010 on outstanding traffic warrants in New Jersey, paid $865 and was released. Last August, he missed curfew during training camp after he was ticketed for driving without a license. Two months later, he was implicated but not charged in connection with a bar fight at Nashville's Karma Lounge.
Britt also is involved in civil litigation in New Jersey for allegedly not paying a bail bond he helped secure for a friend, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Edward DeFazio.
Regardless of how Britt's latest legal issue plays out, he could face punishment from the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league plans to enforce any violation of the league's personal-conduct policy that occurs during the lockout.
Britt, a first-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2009, has 42 receptions in each of his two NFL seasons with the Titans. He scored a career-high nine touchdowns in just 12 games last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.