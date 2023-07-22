Around the NFL

Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

Published: Jul 22, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The Titans are exploring free agency to fill an impending hole on the offensive line for at least the beginning of the 2023 season.

Tennessee hosted free-agent tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard for workouts on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fant, who turned 31 years old on Wednesday, is a reliable blocker who can play either side of the O-line. He spent the past three seasons with the Jets as that versatile option, but a knee injury limited the veteran to only seven starts in 2022 as he ended up being part of New York's injury-riddled campaign.

Hubbard, 32, spent the the past five seasons with the Browns, although he has only played in 16 games since 2020.

Either veteran could be a possible replacement for Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy. Petit-Frere started 16 games for Tennessee at right tackle during his rookie season and figured to retain his starting role in Year 2.

Peter Skoronski was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Mike Vrabel's squad could opt for an experienced veteran to protect in Petit-Frere's absence and move the rookie inside. Projected to start on the other side of Tennessee's O-line is veteran Andre Dillard, who signed a three-year, $29 million contract this offseason.

Related Content

news

DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day he is absent, Rapoport added.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

news

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

news

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

news

Josh Harris focused on revived fan experience, team culture in early days as Commanders owner

Thursday's approval of the sale of the Washington Commanders to a Josh Harris-led ownership group signified a new era for the franchise. In his introductory press conference Friday, Harris emphasized his three-pronged approach to reviving his new team, focusing largely on fan experience and team culture in the early days.

news

Panthers QB Bryce Young agrees to terms on four-year, $37.96 million rookie contract

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has agreed to terms on his rookie deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Giants sign WR Cole Beasley, add James Robinson to RB room

The Giants made two moves to bolster their offense on Friday, signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson.

news

Ravens sign RB Melvin Gordon to one-year deal, place J.K. Dobbins on PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract worth up to $3.1 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Justin Fields aiming to become first Bears QB to hit 4,000-yard passing mark in 2023

No Chicago Bears quarterback has hit the 4,000-yard passing mark in single season, but Justin Fields is planning on becoming the first to accomplish that feat in 2023.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, July 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More