Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

Fant, who turned 31 years old on Wednesday, is a reliable blocker who can play either side of the O-line. He spent the past three seasons with the Jets as that versatile option, but a knee injury limited the veteran to only seven starts in 2022 as he ended up being part of New York's injury-riddled campaign.

Hubbard, 32, spent the the past five seasons with the Browns, although he has only played in 16 games since 2020.

Either veteran could be a possible replacement for Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy. Petit-Frere started 16 games for Tennessee at right tackle during his rookie season and figured to retain his starting role in Year 2.