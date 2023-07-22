Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

The Titans are exploring free agency to fill an impending hole on the offensive line for at least the beginning of the 2023 season.
Tennessee hosted free-agent tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard for workouts on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Fant, who turned 31 years old on Wednesday, is a reliable blocker who can play either side of the O-line. He spent the past three seasons with the Jets as that versatile option, but a knee injury limited the veteran to only seven starts in 2022 as he ended up being part of New York's injury-riddled campaign.
Hubbard, 32, spent the the past five seasons with the Browns, although he has only played in 16 games since 2020.
Either veteran could be a possible replacement for Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy. Petit-Frere started 16 games for Tennessee at right tackle during his rookie season and figured to retain his starting role in Year 2.
Peter Skoronski was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Mike Vrabel's squad could opt for an experienced veteran to protect in Petit-Frere's absence and move the rookie inside. Projected to start on the other side of Tennessee's O-line is veteran Andre Dillard, who signed a three-year, $29 million contract this offseason.