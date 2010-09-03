Titans will place Thornton on PUP list with hip injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will place linebacker David Thornton on the physically unable to perform list as they trim their roster, giving him at least six more weeks to heal up his surgically repaired hip.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher said Friday that Thornton had surgery about three months ago. The eight-year veteran was on the PUP list throughout the preseason.
Thornton also had offseason surgery on his left shoulder after being limited to 11 starts last season. He is due $4.3 million in salary this season.
