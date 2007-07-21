Titans waive 5, including LB Reynolds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -The Tennessee Titans waived five players, including linebacker Robert Reynolds, on Wednesday.
Reynolds, who pleaded guilty last October to minor charges in a domestic argument with his wife, was deactivated last season after the incident and then sidelined the rest of the season with a quadriceps injury. He was waived after being kept as a restricted free agent.
Also waived were quarterbacks Kent Smith and David Koral, linebacker David Stratton and safety Erik Keyes.
Training camp begins next Friday and returns to the team's headquarters in Nashville. Last year's training camp was held at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.