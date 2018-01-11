Titans vs. Patriots: AFC Divisional Round preview

Tom Brady, QB, Patriots: In pubs from Bangor to New Haven, suggesting that Brady -- the G.O.A.T., the five-time Super Bowl champion, the likely MVP -- is under any sort of pressure in a divisional-round game at Gillette Stadium against an inexperienced QB and a coach named Mularkey is unadulterated blasphemy. But considering the context, Brady will be more under the microscope this week than in any postseason game in recent memory. For one, Brady is showing his age (40, FYI); he didn't fare as well in his last five games, throwing a pick in each one and seeing a dip in his completion percentage and passer rating. The tape shows Brady is taking more hits and missing more throws. His supposed successor, Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile flourished over his final five games across the country, calling into question whether the Pats were right to trade away a future stud. And yes, the ESPN piece didn't help Brady's case either. Gisele's husband has a favorable matchup in Tennessee, which boasts a vulnerable secondary underneath, one that, just last week, allowed a Pro Bowl tight end to run roughshod through its ranks before knocking him out. How Brady performs against such an outfit will speak to his ability to, in his fifth decade of existence, not only survive, but thrive in yet another postseason.