Titans vs. Dolphins will be played as scheduled

The development comes a day after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with top league officials to start contingency planning for the Miami and Carolina home games. However, the latest forecast for Hurricane Matthew have the one-time Category 4 storm moving up the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines on Friday and Saturday before spinning back out to the Atlantic on Sunday morning. If the current forecast models hold up, Monday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers likely would be played as scheduled, according to Rapoport.