Titans stop quarterback Luke Falk's slide in sixth round

Published: Apr 28, 2018 at 10:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Blaine Gabbert has competition for Tennessee's backup quarterback job.

The Titans selected Washington State quarterback Luke Falk with the No. 199 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In other words, general manager Jon Robinson -- formerly Bill Belichick's director of college scouting -- has made Falk the first signal-caller selected at 199 since the Patriots stole Tom Brady at that infamous spot in 2000.

Falk started the last 40 games of his college career, finishing with 14,481 passing yards, a 68.3 completion rate and a 119:39 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He gets high marks for intelligence, accuracy, toughness and a quick release.

Although he drew pre-draft buzz as a strong second-day prospect, scouts have questions about his mobility, arm strength and college system.

"The athlete's bad, but he's got enough feel in the pocket," one NFC scout offered to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "His arm's average, but he's a survivor. He could be a 10-, 12-, 15-year backup. He could start games. He's going to have a nice career."

With a declining Matt Cassel under center the past two years, the Titans' offense has gone in the tank when Marcus Mariota has missed time due to injuries. Falk and Gabbert represent a marked upgrade on the quarterback depth chart.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

