2018 NFL Draft QB rankings: Execs like Sam Darnold over Allen

School: UCLA | Year: Junior



Rosen's interviews confirmed his intelligence -- smarts that some compare to Peyton Manning's. The consensus, though not unanimous, remains that he's the most talented passer in the draft. As one scout who has done a lot of work on Rosen texted me Monday night, the Browns "need to do extreme due diligence to make sure he's not the one." No, Rosen won't be a personality fit for every team, and I found it telling in asking around that scouts seem higher on him than coaches. "To me, he's Jay Cutler and Jeff George. I just can't get past that in my head," a quarterbacks coach said. "I think he's going to do whatever he wants to do. I don't think he's going to listen to anybody. He always thinks he has the better answer, has the better way. Yeah, his film is really good. I just don't think he's going to mesh well with your team and do the things that you want him to do." Compare that to this assessment from one executive with a strong college scouting background who spent time with Rosen: "Smart. Mature. He was different than I expected him to be. I was really impressed with him. I think he has the makeup to be a good pro. He needs to be in the right situation with the right coach, the right team, because he'll ask a ton of questions." Some will take that dichotomy to mean coaches are insecure and sensitive about being challenged. Or maybe, as the QB coach countered, it's simply not conducive to success for a player at a leadership position to act like the smartest guy in the room. Several team officials mentioned former UCLA coach Jim Mora's comments that Rosen "needs to be challenged intellectually so he doesn't get bored" as a red flag. "The thing that bothers me with him is the concept that football's not the priority," an offensive coordinator said. "That drives me nuts. Because that's like taking somebody that you're going to bank your next 12 to 15 years on, and also at the same time, you're going to have to convince that guy that football's the most important thing in his life." Said the first scout: "Talent-wise, he should go No. 1. But at that position, you've got to be a real guy and you've got to be humble and do all the right stuff, and yeah, I think he's learning how to do that. And I think he's smart enough to figure that out."