Titans sign veteran Poole; King, Hill out for season

Published: Nov 22, 2008 at 11:07 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans bolstered their injury-depleted secondary on Saturday, signing veteran cornerback Tyrone Poole and promoting Tuff Harris from their practice squad a day before hosting Brett Favre and the New York Jets.

Cornerbacks Eric King and Reynaldo Hill were placed on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

King, a backup, broke his left forearm in last week's win at Jacksonville and had surgery on Tuesday. He wasn't going to be able to return until January at the earliest. Hill has a hip injury.

Tennessee had recently worked Poole out. The 13-year veteran had been in camp with Denver but was released in the final cuts. He was cut by Houston in 2007 and has played for Oakland, New England, Denver, Indianapolis and Carolina. He was a first-round draft pick by Carolina in 1995.

Harris was in camp this season with the Titans out of Montana, and has been on the practice squad since then.

