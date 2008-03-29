Titans sign CB/KR Carr to offer sheet

Published: Mar 29, 2008 at 06:34 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Restricted free agent cornerback/kick returner Chris Carr has signed an offer sheet from the Tennessee Titans.

The Oakland Raiders will have seven days to match the contract once they receive the sheet.

If Oakland chooses not to match, Carr will join the Titans without Tennessee having to give up a draft pick. That's because Carr joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent coming out of Boise State in 2005.

In three NFL seasons, Carr has played in 48 games with four starts.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Carr is the Raiders' all-time leader in career kickoff returns, with 201, and kickoff return yards, with 4,841.

In 2006, he set a career high with a 25.5-yard kickoff return average. In 2007, he saw his most extensive action at cornerback, registering a career-best 24 tackles.

