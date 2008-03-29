Titans sign CB/KR Carr to offer sheet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Restricted free agent cornerback/kick returner Chris Carr has signed an offer sheet from the Tennessee Titans.
In three NFL seasons, Carr has played in 48 games with four starts.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Carr is the Raiders' all-time leader in career kickoff returns, with 201, and kickoff return yards, with 4,841.
In 2006, he set a career high with a 25.5-yard kickoff return average. In 2007, he saw his most extensive action at cornerback, registering a career-best 24 tackles.
