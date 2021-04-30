Around the NFL

Titans fill void at CB, select Virginia Tech standout Caleb Farley No. 22 overall

Published: Apr 29, 2021 at 11:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans clearly needed a corner entering Thursday night's opening round of the draft, and they found great value by staying put.

Tennessee selected Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley with the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Once seen as the top corner in the draft, Farley fell in the months prior due primarily to health concerns. Farley underwent a microdiscectomy to address a back issue earlier in the pre-draft process, and though he'll be on track to be back in time for training camp, the procedure appeared to scare some teams off.

No matter to the Titans, who needed to replace both former first-round pick ﻿Adoree' Jackson﻿ and ﻿Malcolm Butler﻿ after parting with both of them in the offseason. They found a quality candidate in Farley, a long corner who uses his length to win inside and displays an innate sense for ball location.

The 6-foot-2 corner is the ideal style of corner to match-up against bigger receivers and run with them downfield, but he does lack overall experience, having only played two seasons at corner in college after arriving as an all-state quarterback. Farley also opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, robbing him of another season's worth of reps at the position ahead of entry into the NFL.

He'll get plenty in Tennessee, where he'll immediately start as the Titans look to improve their changed position group.

Related Content

news

Ravens pick Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman at No. 27

Long in need of help in the WR corps, the Ravens used the No. 27 pick on Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. 
news

Steelers select RB Najee Harris at No. 24, giving Alabama record-tying six first-rounders

The Steelers selected Alabama running back Najee Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Giants select Florida WR Kadarius Toney at No. 20

The Giants selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots select Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

The Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers select Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater with No. 13 overall pick

The L.A. Chargers selected offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cowboys select Penn State LB Micah Parsons at No. 12

The Dallas Cowboys have a new potential star for the middle of their defense. After trading down with the Eagles for the No. 10 pick, Dallas selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.
news

Bears draft QB Justin Fields at No. 11 after trading up with Giants

The Bears acquired the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the New York Giants in exchange for the No. 20 pick, a fifth-round pick (No. 164) and 2022 first-round and fourth-round selections.
news

Eagles pick Alabama WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10 after trade with Cowboys

After trading up with the rival Cowboys, the Eagles took Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, a wide receiver out of Alabama.
news

Panthers select South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn No. 8 overall

The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Dolphins select Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami DE Jaelan Phillips in first round

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday, reuniting last year's top Dolphins pick, ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, with one of his college targets.
news

Bengals select LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase No. 5 overall

The Cincinnati Bengals reunited Joe Burrow with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, making the receiver the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The duo was electric at LSU in 2019 during their national championship run.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW