Titans' Scott questionable for Colts because of neck stinger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans starting right guard Jake Scott is questionable for Sunday's game against Indianapolis after not practicing Friday with a neck stinger.
Scott, who has started 110 consecutive games, hurt his neck late in Thursday's practice.
Coach Mike Munchak says Scott's full strength did not come back Friday as they expected, so the guard was sent for an MRI exam to make sure.
If Scott cannot play against his former team, the Titans would start Fernando Velasco at right guard Sunday.
Tight end Craig Stevens remains limited with a rib cartilage injury and is questionable. Defensive end William Hayes is questionable with back spasms.
