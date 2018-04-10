Titans safety Kevin Byard on Mike Vrabel's 'bring it' attitude

We definitely weren't expected to get to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. So to get that success, and then we added a few more pieces, I mean, in Nashville right now, it's going crazy. Last year, we had the [NHL's] Predators go all the way to the [Stanley Cup Finals], so Nashville was already buzzing. I think the Preds are going to have the same kind of run this year, so the city is behind our team unlike I've ever seen before. I've been in the middle Tennessee area the last six, seven years, and I have never seen sports in Nashville like this right now.