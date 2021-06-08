Around the NFL

Titans restructuring QB Ryan Tannehill's contract to facilitate Julio Jones trade

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

To make the Julio Jones trade work financially, the Tennessee Titans needed to do some accounting.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Titans are doing a simple restructure of quarterback Ryan Tannehill﻿'s contract, per a source informed of the situation.

The move -- converting guaranteed salary into a signing bonus to spread it over the next three years -- will clear more than $15 million off the Titans' cap this year.

Jones will cost the Titans $15.3 million this season.

Tannehill signed a four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans in 2020, placing him under contract through the 2023 season. While the restructure lowers his cap figure this season, it will bump up the number in future years, when the cap is expected to increase, potentially significantly in 2023. Without adding void years, Tannehill's cap hit is expected to increase to approximately $42 million in 2022.

The Titans had approximately $2.36 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, before Tannehill's restructure.

Doing the simple restructure on Tannehill's deal was the anticipated answer for how the Titans would add Jones' contract. Tennessee could also have restructured Kevin Byard or Taylor Lewan﻿'s contract to free up space.

Related Content

news

Titans WR A.J. Brown says he'll remain No. 11 as Julio Jones declines jersey offer

Julio Jones will be wearing a new number for the first time in his NFL career now that he's in Tennessee. Titans WR A.J. Brown announced that he'll stay No. 11 after Jones declined his jersey offer.
news

Roundup: Niners OL Justin Skule, DB Tarvarius Moore suffer significant injuries

It's only early June, but the injury bug has already arrived in Santa Clara. Two 49ers, offensive lineman ﻿Justin Skule﻿ and defensive back ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿, suffered significant injuries during Monday's OTAs session.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Julio Jones: 'I don't worry about players I never coached'

His new employer may have traded Julio Jones to his old employer, but Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is focused on moving full speed ahead following the blockbuster trade with the Titans.
news

Tom Brady participates in most of Buccaneers' Tuesday minicamp session

In pursuit of ring No. 8, Tom Brady made sure he was present and involved during the start of Bucs' mandatory minicamp.
news

Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers mandatory minicamp

As expected, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not show up to the first day of mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox worked with vision specialist to help 'take that next step' in Year 3

Heading into next week's mandatory minicamp, the Bills have yet to upgrade the tight end room this offseason. The lack of additions gives ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ a clear path to a significant role in 2021.
news

Cincinnati LT Jonah Williams out to 'prove' Bengals' faith right

The Bengals brass consistently said their faith in incumbent ﻿Jonah Williams played a significant role in their offseason decision to stand pat at LT. With the backing of the franchise, Williams is out to reward that faith.
news

Fangio: 'Too early to come to any conclusions' on QB battle between Bridgewater, Lock at Broncos OTAs

Broncos coach Vic Fangio won't take much from the first 11-on-11 drills shared by QBs Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, but it's clear that a competition has been set. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW