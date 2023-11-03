Around the NFL

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on loss to Steelers: 'Losing sucks'

Published: Nov 03, 2023 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Titans' rookie quarterback Will Levis got his first taste of losing as a starting quarterback as Tennessee fell 20-16 to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

"Losing sucks," Levis said via the team's official website. "It's so hard to win games, and when you have an opportunity like that to win it at the end, and it doesn't happen, it makes you feel a whole lot worse. Credit to them -- they made the plays when they needed to, and we didn't."

Levis, who shined with a four-TD day in his first career start on Sunday, didn't throw a TD on Thursday night but flashed plenty of positives. He finished 22 of 39 for 262 yards and an interception.

Related Links

The counting numbers don't tell the story of Levis' night. The rookie showed fearlessness standing in versus the Steelers pass rushers despite a banged-up Titans offensive line that shuffled bodies in and out throughout the game. The ball leaps out of his hands, with an arm cannon that allows him to fit the ball into tight windows and get away with some throws other QBs have no shot at. In his second start, the rookie displayed solid processing and good pre-snap recognition.

It wasn't all pretty. His willingness to sit in the pocket and wait for routes led to a few sacks that could have been avoided, including one on the final drive. He had a few misfires and got away with several would-be interceptions. Then came the game-sealing INT in the end zone with six seconds remaining.

"You don't lose it late -- there's always other things that go into it, opportunities missed, or their ability to make a play when they needed to," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. "It's good to see us continue to fight … and have an opportunity."

After allowing an opening drive TD, the Titans held the lead for the bulk of the second half, but a few missed plays on defense and an end zone holding penalty allowed Pittsburgh to take the lead with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee's 1-of-4 red zone conversions heavily factored into the loss as they outgained Pittsburgh 340 yards to 326 and generated more first downs. The Titans got the ball back twice with a chance to take the lead late. On the first, Tennessee called a third-and-4 run instead of putting the ball in Levis' hands, which led to a low-percentage fourth-down throw and a turnover on downs. The game's only interception ultimately ended the threat.

"It sucks to lose," receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine said. "We really wanted this one, we really wanted to get the momentum going. And now it's back to work, and we have to fight to get that momentum back."

The Titans fell to 3-5 on the season, currently last in the AFC South, but even in the loss, there is good news: Levis looks legit through eight quarters.

Related Content

news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not divulge on Friday Miami's game plan for stopping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
news

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contained Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins throughout Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.
news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has full movement in all his extremities.
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) active vs. Steelers on Thursday night 

WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday addressed this week's firing of HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Eagles home games like nights at SEC stadiums

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be making his first start in Philadelphia since 2021 on Sunday, and told reporters on Thursday that he feels ready for the rabid crowd that awaits him at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Colts LB Shaq Leonard frustrated with lesser usage: 'They say I don't make enough splash plays'

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Thursday expressed his frustration with his current role on defense.