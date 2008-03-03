Titans reach terms on two-year deal with Crumpler

Published: Mar 03, 2008 at 09:07 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans agreed to a two-year contract with former Atlanta tight end Alge Crumpler, one of many veterans released last month by the Falcons.

Crumpler, voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2003-06, is expected to help an offense that had only nine touchdown passes in 2007. He will get to play with a quarterback in Vince Young whose mobility is similar to Michael Vick.

"I really am excited about the opportunity to work with Vince Young. I've admired him as a peer from across the league, and I was itching to get a chance to play with him," Crumpler said.

The 30-year-old Crumpler had eight touchdown receptions in 2006, and he and the Titans believe he will be a good fit for an offense that needs to improve red zone production.

"He has 35 career touchdown catches, so he knows how to get open in the end zone," Titans coach Jeff Fisher said Monday while introducing Crumpler. "He knows how to get in the end zone."

"And I like getting in the end zone," Crumpler said.

"The thing that stands out when you look at Alge as a player is his production and reliability," Titans general manager Mike Reinfeldt said in a statement Monday. "He is a complete tight end: a dynamic receiver for the Falcons offense, who also contributed as a blocker to a run offense that ranked first in the league in three of the last four years."

Crumpler was released Feb. 17 after being plagued by knee problems in 2007, when he had 42 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He was due to count $5.1 million against the salary cap in 2008.

Crumpler has 316 catches for 4,212 yards and 35 touchdowns in seven seasons, all with Atlanta.

"Good tight ends are hard to find," Fisher said. "It was an objective and a goal of ours at the start of the offseason to go ahead and upgrade this position. As they say, one person's loss is another person's gain.

"Whatever the reasons were in Atlanta to create a situation where Alge became available, we figured we would take advantage of it, and we have."

Former Titans tight end Ben Hartsock signed with the Falcons on Sunday. The team's top tight end, Bo Scaife, is a restricted free agent, while fellow tight end Ben Troupe is an unrestricted free agent and has attracted attention in the free agent market.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE