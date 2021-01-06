Titans RB Derrick Henry, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

The NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor went to Minnesota Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿. In a back-and-forth 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins had four touchdowns in total, adding one on the ground. Through the air, the Vikes signal-caller completed 28 of his 40 attempts (70%), had no interceptions and tallied a 127.6 rating.