Around the NFL

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Published: Jan 06, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

As the NFL regular season rolled to its finish, the Tennessee Titans' one-man locomotive led the way.

﻿Derrick Henry﻿ became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season thanks to his 250-yard effort on Sunday.

Henry's last regular-season show of dominance and brilliance garnered him AFC Offensive Player of the Week as the NFL's weekly honors were released on Wednesday morning for the last time this season.

Henry carried the Titans to an AFC South-clinching 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans. Henry's career-high 250 yards rushing came on 34 attempts, as he averaged 7.4 yards per carry and had two rushing touchdowns.

The NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor went to Minnesota Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿. In a back-and-forth 37-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Cousins had four touchdowns in total, adding one on the ground. Through the air, the Vikes signal-caller completed 28 of his 40 attempts (70%), had no interceptions and tallied a 127.6 rating.

The Indianapolis Colts earned a playoff spot thanks to a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, keyed by the performance of the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, ﻿Darius Leonard﻿. Leonard piled up 10 tackles, a sack, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Another defensive standout, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In the Raiders' close season-ending 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos, Crosby blocked two field goals.

New York Giants defensive lineman ﻿Leonard Williams﻿ concluded a great season with a stellar outing on Sunday in Big Blue's 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Williams had seven tackles, three sacks and a pass defended in the win to garner NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Heading into the playoffs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ was perfect and hauled in NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Succop made all eight of his kicks in the Bucs' 44-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Succop tallied 15 points on five extra points and three field goals.

