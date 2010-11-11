Titans QB Young returns to practice; excited to play with Moss

Notes: DT Tony Brown (right knee) also returned to practice. He missed the last two games. ... .. RB Chris Johnson (thigh) practiced fully for a second straight day along with CB Ryan Mouton (hamstring). ... WR Kenny Britt (right hamstring) sat out practice and already has been declared out against Miami. In off the field news, it was announced Thursday that police have wrapped up an investigation of an Oct. 22 bar fight with no charges filed in a case where the victim accused Britt of hitting him. Metro Nashville Police said detectives interviewed more than a dozen people and the file has been sent to the District Attorney's office for review. Harold Pointer, 29, accused Bradford Miser, 26, of punching him in the face around 1:45 a.m. at the Karma Lounge. The two men went to the ground whre Britt is accused of allegedly hitting Pointer. Britt has denied hitting anyone.