Titans put Hentrich on IR, bring back Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have brought back veteran returner Mark Jones weeks after releasing him to fix their struggling special teams.
The Titans (0-3) signed Jones this offseason, then cut him Sept. 4. But using rookies as their returners resulted in two turnovers and 14 points in last weekend's 24-17 loss to the New York Jets.
They gave Jones a physical Tuesday and signed him back to the roster.
Tennessee placed veteran punter Craig Hentrich on injured reserve. He strained a calf muscle Sept. 20. Running back Chris Henry was released from the roster with running back Rodney Ferguson cut from the practice squad.
Tennessee also signed safety Kevin Kaesviharn and added cornerback Cary Williams to the practice squad.
