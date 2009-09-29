Titans put Hentrich on IR, bring back Jones

Published: Sep 29, 2009 at 01:16 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have brought back veteran returner Mark Jones weeks after releasing him to fix their struggling special teams.

The Titans (0-3) signed Jones this offseason, then cut him Sept. 4. But using rookies as their returners resulted in two turnovers and 14 points in last weekend's 24-17 loss to the New York Jets.

They gave Jones a physical Tuesday and signed him back to the roster.

Tennessee placed veteran punter Craig Hentrich on injured reserve. He strained a calf muscle Sept. 20. Running back Chris Henry was released from the roster with running back Rodney Ferguson cut from the practice squad.

Tennessee also signed safety Kevin Kaesviharn and added cornerback Cary Williams to the practice squad.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
news

CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.
news

Colts activate Carson Wentz, two others from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is off the COVID-19 list. Now it's time to see whether he'll be ready to go for Week 1. Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

Next Woman Up: Hannah Gordon, chief administrative officer and general counsel of the 49ers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, 49ers' Hannah Gordon discusses the humble start to her career, what's next and the great advice she received from Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW