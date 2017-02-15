Titans plan to hold Marcus Mariota out until camp

Speaking on WGFX-FM in Nashville on Wednesday, coach Mike Mularkey said the team is being "very cautious" with the star quarterback, who is recovering from a broken fibula, and will likely hold him out of workouts until training camp, per ESPN's Paul Kuharsky.
Mularkey added that he texted with Mariota on Tuesday night and saw a video of the quarterback working out on a pool treadmill as part of his rehab.
The update meshes with Mularkey noting last month that Mariota was "on track" in his recovery from the crushing injury. The 23-year-old is on pace to be ready for the regular season, even if he's a bystander most of the summer.
The franchise quarterback was carted off the field during a Christmas Eve loss, killing the Titans' chances of earning a playoff berth.
Holding out Mariota from workouts until at least training camp is prudent for a growing Tennessee squad. There is no point to put their most important player in harm's way until he's fully recovered.