Titans pass rusher Vic Beasley (knee) ruled out for Monday opener

Vic Beasley's gotten off to a rather dubious start with the Tennessee Titans. Now, his first action will get off to a delayed start.

After a week in which he was limited twice and a non-participant once at practice, Beasley (knee) was ruled out Saturday for Monday's season opener against the Broncos.

Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Titans ahead of the season and then showed up late for training camp under mysterious circumstance.

His Titans tenure began under mysterious circumstances when he did not report for his COVID-19 testing and he was eventually fined $500,000 after missing 10 days.

Now, just as training camp began for the Titans without their new pass rusher, so too will the team's regular season.