Titans OLB Bud Dupree wanted for questioning regarding altercation at pharmacy

Published: Jan 03, 2022 at 06:05 PM
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree is being sought for questioning by the Metro Nashville Police Department in connection with an alleged altercation involving Dupree, multiple persons with him and two employees inside a Walgreens on Sunday night, according to a Nashville Police Department statement obtained by NFL Media.

Dupree and all others involved are wanted for questioning, but no charges have been filed.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

Police received a call about a fight at the Walgreens located in Nashville, at 8:06 p.m. CT, according to the Nashville PD statement.

An alleged dispute began after a male employee started taking video with his phone of Dupree. A 20-year-old male employee of Walgreens was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the scene, but upon arrival, Dupree and others alleged to be involved had left.

Dupree, 28, is in his first season with the Titans after signing a five-year, $85 million contract following six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has three sacks in 10 games this year and had one tackle in Tennessee's 34-3 win on Sunday over Miami to clinch the AFC South.

