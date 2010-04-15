Titans maintain RB depth after White signs one-year, $1.8M tender

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans running back LenDale White signed his one-year, $1.8 million tender Thursday, the final day for other teams to offer contracts to restricted free agents.

The Titans had tendered White high enough that a team wanting to sign him would have needed to give up a second-round draft pick to finalize the deal.

White, a second-round pick in 2006, lost approximately 35 pounds during the 2009 offseason and was as lean and trim as he had ever been as a pro. But the same back who had to share time with Reggie Bush at USC found himself watching as Chris Johnson ran for 2,006 yards for the Titans.

White made it clear as the Titans cleaned out their lockers that he wants to start even though he said he loves playing for the team.

