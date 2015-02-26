Around the NFL

Titans LT Michael Roos announces retirement

Published: Feb 26, 2015 at 04:15 AM
Kevin Patra

After 10 NFL seasons, all with the Tennessee Titans, offensive tackle Michael Roos announced his retirement Thursday.

The 2008 All-Pro lineman declared his departure in an Instagram post thanking coaches and teammates.

"To all the men I've shared the field with: I'm honored to have called you teammates. We have made memories for many lifetimes," he wrote. "I'm excited to begin the rest of my life, and I am grateful to do so now, while I am fully healthy. Although I don't know what adventure the future holds, I know there will be family, friends, travel, whiskey, cigars and beer. All a man can ask for, and more. Thank you Titans fans for your support all these years. Cheers!!"

Roos was set to hit the free agent market in March.

The 32-year-old remained the teams' top blocker last season before his year ended after Week 5 due to a knee injury.

The Titans drafted 2014 first-round pick Taylor Lewan to ultimately be Roos' replacement at left tackle. After cutting Michael Oher earlier this month, there are big questions on the right side of the Titans' line.

As for Roos, he can look back fondly at 10 NFL seasons and walk away with the respect and admiration of everyone who has coached and played for the Titans organization the past decade.

