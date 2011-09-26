Titans lose WR Britt for season with two torn knee ligaments

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 09:45 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Mike Munchak announced Monday that star wide receiver Kenny Britt tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee and will need season-ending surgery once the swelling subsides.

Munchak called it unfortunate news for Britt and the Titans.

"He was off to a great start this year as we all know, and he's a special player," Munchak said. "He's got a lot of work ahead of him. But he's young. We know that he'll be back next year."

The news couldn't come at a worse time for the Titans (2-1), who are tied with the Houston Texans atop the AFC South after a two-game winning streak. The injury leaves Tennessee with four receivers, and team officials already are looking for someone to fill Britt's roster spot. Munchak said they would work out receivers Tuesday and should have a player added by practice Wednesday.

Munchak wouldn't rule anything out, but he said he doesn't see Terrell Owens, who remains unsigned as he recovers from his own torn ACL, or Randy Moss, who retired after finishing up last season in Tennessee, as options. Justin Gage, an eight-year veteran, spent the past four seasons with the Titans before he was released in the final roster cut Sept. 3.

Replacing Britt will not be easy. The 2009 first-round draft pick out of Rutgers was off to the best start of his career, entering Week 3 ranked fifth in the NFL with 289 receiving yards. He was injured when his knee buckled underneath him during the second quarter of Sunday's 17-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.

"Personally from the day I got here, he was one of the guys that I really tried to invest a lot of my time and energy into," said quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who joined the Titans in the offseason. "He's probably the most talented player on this team at any position, and he could be really special. I think he's showed glimpses of that, and he was really on fire and off to a great start. So for me, all that work, all that investment is going to have to wait."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders, interim coach Rich Bisaccia find triumph after tumultuous week: 'It's a 'we' win'

With interim coach Rich Bisaccia taking over the reins, the Derek Carr-led Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos, 34-24, on Sunday -- just six days after Jon Gruden announced his resignation following the revelation of multiple offensive emails. 
news

Dak Prescott (calf) will undergo MRI, but not overly concerned 

Following the Cowboys' overtime win, Dak Prescott was in a boot due to a calf injury. He'll get an MRI on Monday.
news

Ravens make young season's loudest statement in 34-6 throttling of Chargers

Sunday's hyped matchup between Lamar Jackson's Ravens and Justin Herbert's Chargers ended up being no contest, with Baltimore romping to a 34-6 win. After the loudest statement of the young season, Judy Battista writes, it's time for everyone to give Baltimore the respect it deserves.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield on ailing left shoulder: 'It feels like s---'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is battling through a painful left shoulder injury, telling reporters Sunday he "absolutely" plans to play Thursday vs. the Broncos.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW