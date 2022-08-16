Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

news

There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers and many of them were recognized Monday when the 100-player inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame. John Elway (Granada Hills), John Lynch (Torrey Pines), Marcus Allen (Lincoln), Ronnie Lott (Eisenhower) and Anthony Munoz (Chaffey) were among the 29 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the list, according to NFL Research.