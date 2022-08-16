Titans LB Bud Dupree pleads guilty for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Published: Aug 15, 2022 at 09:47 PM
Associated Press

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation in a Nashville drugstore.

Dupree was sentenced to six months of supervised probation, according to the judgement filed Monday.

Police said Dupree grabbed a Walgreens employee and the man's phone after the employee had argued with some shoppers on the evening of Jan. 2.

Dupree, 29, initially was charged with assault, fear of bodily injury, which is a class A misdemeanor. He pled guilty to the lesser charge of assault, offensive or provocative contact, a class B misdemeanor.

The 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker was the Titans' top free agent signee last year, getting a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. The Titans had no comment on Monday.

