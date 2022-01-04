Titans LB Bud Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault following altercation at pharmacy

Tennessee Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was cited for misdemeanor assault stemming from an alleged altercation with an employee at a local pharmacy, the Metropolitan Nashville (Tenn.) Police Department announced Tuesday.

According to police, Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning, and he is scheduled to report for booking in three weeks.

According to a Monday police statement, an alleged dispute began after a male employee started taking video with his phone of Dupree. A 20-year-old male employee of Walgreens was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand, police said.

Following an argument the subjects left the store, per the citation, but then re-entered with Dupree, who then grabbed store clerk Greg Butler, 20, and his phone. The two proceeded to get into a physical altercation, per the citation.

Dupree and the people he was with left the location prior to police arrival, according to police. The incident occurred Sunday around 8 p.m. CT in Walgreens' location on Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

The Titans issued a statement Monday acknowledging awareness of the situation.