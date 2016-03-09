Titans land Rishard Matthews with three-year deal

The Titans are signing former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Rishard Matthews to a three-year contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Rand Getlin report, via a team source.
A first-time starter in 2015, Matthews was en route to a breakout season, averaging nearly five receptions and 72 yards through nine games. He ended up missing all of December after suffering multiple fractured ribs in a Week 12 loss to the New York Jets.
The 26-year-old isn't a burner, but works the short and intermediate routes with aplomb and showcases adequate run-after-catch ability. Although he has been in and out of the doghouse in Miami, he has produced when given the opportunity to play starter's snaps.
Matthews figures to join Kendall Wright and Dorial Green-Beckham in three-wide receiver sets, provided DGB does his offseason homework.
With Matthews joining workhorse back DeMarco Murray and center Ben Jones, the Titans have improved at three positions on offense.