Titans' Kenny Britt benched for lethargic approach

Randy Moss said back in February that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt had the chance to be a "special" player in the NFL. Two games into his fifth season, the Titans aren't impressed with Britt's handiwork.
He was benched for part of Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Houston Texans because "coaches were tired of his mistakes and lackadaisical approach to blocking," Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean reported Tuesday.
Britt played 62 of a possible 72 snaps against the Texans, hauling in four catches for 28 yards. But Wyatt contends the Titans remain frustrated with the receiver's shoddy route-running and three penalties in two games. Coach Mike Munchak said Monday that Britt's past knee issues aren't to blame.
"That's two weeks in a row he's had a holding call, so it was more to refocus him," Munchak said of the benching. "It cost us a 10-yard penalty on a 10-yard gain, and we can't have that."
It doesn't help that Britt and the rest of Tennessee's pass-catchers find themselves in the NFL's run-heaviest offense after two weeks. The Titans have thrown the ball on only 44 percent of snaps, and Britt has been targeted just 11 times. Still, following years of off-the-field chaos, Britt -- in a contract year -- is under pressure to show he's worth a second deal.