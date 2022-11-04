Around the NFL

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Published: Nov 04, 2022 at 11:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the offseason revamping their receiver corps to thwart the coverages that have given Patrick Mahomes trouble in recent seasons. Thus far, the moves have worked out, with K.C. ranking first in the NFL in scoring and second in total yards and passing offense.

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio's Movin' The Chains that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City, which starts with the Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection.

"They have a good team. We know them. They know us," Simmons said Thursday. "They haven't changed. And honestly, we might be missing a couple pieces, but we haven't changed, and the same with them. They still got Mahomes, they still got Travis Kelce. They want to get the ball to Travis Kelce a lot, and I mean, they got Mahomes back there, who is really a good player. Man, I live for games like this where no one expects us to go in and get a big win. I'm juiced up every game, but games like this just mean a little more to me, because I know what type of team I have, we have here in Tennessee."

The Titans defense has flown under the radar this season, as the defensive line has dominated behind Simmons' performances, including shutting down the Houston Texans' run game last week.

For Simmons, the key to Sunday night's battle starts up front.

"I know especially that our front four, when we go out there... I watch tape. So I'm looking at the offensive linemen that we have to play against, and I'm very confident that we can go out there and dominate them," he said. "Like I said, they know us, we know them. I'm looking forward to the matchup up front. Whoever it may be. (Joe) Thuney or Trey Smith at the guard position. But I'm very confident in our defense going out there and having a great day."

Simmons' confidence is warranted after the Titans controlled the line of scrimmage last year in a blowout win over the Chiefs, a 27-3 shellacking in Nashville that included Simmons knocking Mahomes out in the fourth quarter after the QB took a knee to the head.

Mahomes would agree that the Chiefs have a big task ahead against an underrated Titans defensive line.

"Yeah, you got to be ready to play. Last year we weren't ready, and they beat our ass, so we got to make sure that we are ready to go and that it's going to be a physical matchup," Mahomes said Wednesday, per the team's transcript. "We're going to have to go out there and play our best football. This is a team that is a lot better than I think a lot of people out on social media and in media -- they don't really talk about them. But we know that it's a great football team coming to town. We have to play our best football."

We should note that Simmons missed practice early this week due to an ankle injury. Still, even at less than 100 percent, the big DT remains a problem for offensive linemen, as evidenced by him destroying the Texans last week, netting a sack, two tackles for loss and a season-high seven pressures.

The Titans must pressure Mahomes on Sunday to slow the QB from dicing up the secondary. If Simmons can rattle Mahomes in prime time, Tennessee could have a chance to pull the road upset.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

news

Bills' Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson amid Jets QB's struggles: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'

The Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Bills offers a comparison between Zach Wilson and another young quarterback who took time to find his place in the NFL: Josh Allen.

news

Defensive end Brian Burns happy to be a Panther after trade rumors swirled

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns is happy to remain in Carolina following trade rumors near the deadline, and he believes the defense can do great things together in the future.

news

Texans QB Davis Mills on RB Dameon Pierce's career day vs. Eagles: 'You can't deny his talent and his will'

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed a national audience an array of angry runs in Thursday night's 29-17 loss to the Eagles, making him one of the most entertaining young backs in the NFL.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded after AEW wrestler Chris Jericho called the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player out and issued a challenge.

news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' historic 8-0 start: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'

Jalen Hurts has improved from a question mark as the Eagles' QB1 to an elite talent leading Philadelphia to history, but he's most concerned with continued improvement.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Texans on Thursday night

Though it was closer than many expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade

The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE