Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee.

The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

"We are excited to add Jim to our staff," Vrabel said in a statement. "He has a deep level of football knowledge and has overseen a great deal of success on the defensive side of the ball, so it always good to add a quality coach to our staff. This role will provide our defensive staff with Jim's experience and perspective in the staff meetings and on the practice field."

The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He announced after the 2020 season that he planned to retire. That lasted about two months before the Titans came calling.

Schwartz spent 10 seasons with the Titans from 1999-2008 under Jeff Fisher, the last eight as defensive coordinator, before taking the head coaching gig with the Detroit Lions in 2009. Still living in the Nashville area, rejoining Tennessee is a natural spot for the veteran coach to return.