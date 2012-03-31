Titans' Hasselbeck, Hutchinson back together after break up

Published: Mar 31, 2012 at 05:05 AM

Matt Hasselbeck fondly looks back his time playing with guard Steve Hutchinson on the Seattle Seahawks, so it's no surprise that he's excited about teaming up Hutchinson this season with the Tennessee Titans.

Reuter: Mock Draft 7.0

Three QBs in the top four picks? Chad Reuter says it'll happen, with the Browns pouncing on Texas A&M's Ryan Tannehill. **More ...**

"He's obviously a great player and was a great, great teammate in Seattle," Hasselbeck, who played with Hutchinson from 2001 through 2005, told the Tennessean. "We sort of fell apart when he left a little bit."

Hutchinson was released by the Vikings earlier this offseason as a part of a youth movement in Minnesota, and it didn't take long for the Titansto lock up the seven-time Pro Bowl selection to a three-year deal.

"The opportunity arose, and we thought it was a great fit for us," Titans coach Mike Munchak said. "That was unexpected, but it worked out well. We think he has a lot of good football ahead of him."

The Tennessean reported Hutchinson likely will play at left guard next season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

