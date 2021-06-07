Around the NFL

Titans GM on Julio Jones' No. 1 goal: 'It wasn't about targets ... his goal is to win'

Published: Jun 06, 2021 at 08:31 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Sunday's acquisition of Julio Jones positioned the Titans to make some serious noise in 2021.

Several teams looked into executing the needle-moving trade, but it was Tennessee who ultimately pulled the trigger. As general manager Jon Robinson explained during an impromptu media session, the club did its due diligence early to see if bringing the superstar receiver in would be a possibility.

"When word got out that he might be available, I started looking at it, we looked at him, coaches looked at him, how he might fit in offensively," he said Sunday afternoon. "He's big, he's fast, he's tough, he's great with the ball in his hands, willing blocker. I think a lot of the things we ask of our receivers, which all the locals know, it's get open, catch and block. He certainly checks those boxes and has done it at a high level for a lot of years in the National Football League."

As Robinson noted, the 32-year-old possesses a skill set that should help him mesh well with his new team, especially when you consider the ways his presence could impact the games of running back Derrick Henry and wideout A.J. Brown.

Of course, how Jones fits in the locker room will also play an important role to the team's success. So far, it sounds as though he'll have no trouble buying into the club's modus operandi.

"In my discussion with Julio, what's his No. 1 goal, it wasn't about targets, it wasn't about that. His goal is to win," Robinson shared. "That's the mindset we're looking for, whether that's nine targets, whether that's two targets or no targets. Contribute to winning the football game -- I think that's the mindset he has and that's the mindset we have as a football team."

The ways in which he's asked to contribute may be different than his days as a Falcon but it's fair to assume his number will still be called on plenty of occasions, so long as he stays healthy.

Jones' age and lingering injury concerns, along with Atlanta's reported desire to obtain a first-round pick for his services, affected his ability to be moved over the last month. In the end, the Titans surrendered what was essentially one second-rounder to nab the generational talent. A price tag some may question down the line but was evidently satisfactory for all parties.

"Whatever the value is, is the value. We felt like it was good value for us, and Atlanta felt like it was good value for them, obviously, or they wouldn't have done the trade. They're excited and we're excited," Robinson said.

For the 2021 Titans, the expectations will soon to begin to mount as Mike Vrabel eyes his fourth consecutive winning season.

Could this move help push Tennessee over the top and lead to the second AFC Championship appearance of the Vrabel era? Fans and supporters certainly hope so, but, as for those within the organization, preseason declarations are best left off the table.

"We don't set expectations," Robinson said. "I think my charge is to get as many good football players on the team as possible and let them go out there and do their jobs and play the style of football that we want to play and the chips fall where they may. Everybody's undefeated right now, it's a new season. Everybody has a chance to go the distance and win the thing. Ultimately, it's our job to try to put a team out there that's gonna be competitive, that's gonna play stylistically the way that we want to play and I'm excited about this team."

Related Content

news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signing with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan 'very glad' Julio Jones landed in AFC

On the day the blockbuster ﻿Julio Jones﻿ trade to the Tennessee Titans went down, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan verbalized the likely thought of an entire conference of coaches.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ecstatic about Julio Jones trade: 'It is going to raise my level of play'

After weeks of lobbying for his team to acquire Julio Jones from the Falcons, Titans wideout A.J. Brown got his wish on Sunday and believes the presence of a star WR will only elevate his game. 
news

NFL players react to Falcons trading WR Julio Jones to Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ is officially out of Atlanta. Following weeks of trade speculation, the Falcons dealt the franchise icon to the Titans on Sunday. Jones' relocation, and the terms involved, had several players around the league buzzing on Twitter.
news

Falcons trade WR Julio Jones, future sixth-rounder to Titans for second- and fourth-round picks

Julio Jones gave the Atlanta Falcons a decade of dominance. They returned the favor by honoring his trade request. Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons have agreed to send their star wideout to the Titans, along with a 2023 sixth-round pick, in exchange for 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round picks.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 7-13): Chiefs sign RB Marcus Allen away from rival Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers situation 'has divided our fan base'

With the uncertainty surrounding ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ continuing to loom large, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy shared on Saturday that the ongoing saga has taken a toll on the Green Bay faithful.
news

Washington WR Terry McLaurin already building chemistry with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'Fitz is fun'

Terry McLaurin was able to get a feel for new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick during OTAs, and the Washington WR likes what he sees so far.
news

Rams punter Johnny Hekker embraces competition entering tenth season

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has maintained his job as the Rams punter for the past nine seasons, but the four-time All-Pro embracing the competition ahead of 2021.
news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW