Around the NFL

Titans GM Jon Robinson not ruling out draft deal

Published: Jan 18, 2017 at 01:30 AM

For his first act, Titans general manager Jon Robinson took the No. 1 pick in the draft and spun it into a multitude of valuable selections, including two in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Titans won nine games in 2016, which was the most victories in a season for the franchise since 2011. Tennessee flirted with the playoffs for the first time since the beginning of the Mike Munchak era.

So what does Robinson have up his sleeve for the 2017 draft? For one, he's not ruling out dealing pick No. 5 or 18, which are Tennessee's two first-rounders (the No. 5 courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams).

"It would be a mistake (to assume that we're keeping them)," Robinson told the team's official site ahead of the Senior Bowl. "We will evaluate all options that we have for the team and try to put ourselves in a position to do what is best for the team. It is knowing, A, the players that you want to draft that you think can help this football team and having them evaluated correctly. And it is knowing the teams around you, what their needs are, and whether you can move or navigate to still get one of the players that you want and maybe pick up some extra draft currency. Or are you going to have to get ahead of a team because you know they might like the same player you like and you have to move and get them?"

Robinson is taking the broader view, much like mentor Bill Belichick in that the number of higher picks are far more important than the single-highest pick.

"Draft currency is a powerful thing in this league because it gives you a chance to acquire young talent," Robinson said. "They are less expensive players than guys who have played in the league six, seven or eight, nine or 10 years. So to be able to get two of those guys, or one of those guys if we trade, or three of those guys if we trade. ... Whatever it is, draft picks are valuable currency as it relates to team building."

Robinson has been fun to watch throughout his first season. Not only are the Titans winning and playing some of the league's most exciting football, but the general manager seems comfortable taking the fans as far inside the process as he can. This could all change with a poor season, of course, but there doesn't seem to be a non-playoff team out there right now with a brighter future. Robinson's first draft produced six valuable contributors, including one of the best young offensive tackles in football (first-round pick Jack Conklin).

While it's impossible to expect this kind of haul again in Year 2, Robinson is making Titans fans trust the process.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson to miss rest of season after rupturing patellar tendon; WR Mike Williams (ankle) out multiple weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE