Titans fire special teams coordinator Bobby April

The team announced Monday that Bobby April, in his first season as the club's special teams coordinator, has been relieved of his duties.
The move comes one day after the Titans were victimized by Will Fuller's electric 67-yard punt return score that put the Texans up for good in Houston's 27-20 win over Tennessee.
Head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Monday that the decision to fire April was his, and shed light on the move.
April will be replaced by special teams assistant Steve Hoffman, who brings 26 years of experience as an NFL coach and has been with the Titans since 2013.
When coach Mike Mularkey hired April in the offseason, he told reporters that Tennessee's special teams were "not real complicated," but instead "player-friendly" to allow for speed and precision under the "detailed, diligent" April.
These coaches are never out of work for long and April's laundry list of league contacts will help him find another gig.
As for the Titans, an offseason of optimism is being tested today as the team sits at 1-3 and hardly looks like the tough-minded, rough-and-tumble club the fans were promised.