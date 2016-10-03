Around the NFL

Titans fire special teams coordinator Bobby April

Published: Oct 03, 2016 at 05:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans are making a major change on special teams.

The team announced Monday that Bobby April, in his first season as the club's special teams coordinator, has been relieved of his duties.

The move comes one day after the Titans were victimized by Will Fuller's electric 67-yard punt return score that put the Texans up for good in Houston's 27-20 win over Tennessee.

Head coach Mike Mularkey told reporters Monday that the decision to fire April was his, and shed light on the move.

April will be replaced by special teams assistant Steve Hoffman, who brings 26 years of experience as an NFL coach and has been with the Titans since 2013.

April himself was no newbie, having operated as a respected special teams coordinator since the mid-1990s for the Steelers, Saints, Rams, Bills, Eagles, Raiders and Jets.

When coach Mike Mularkey hired April in the offseason, he told reporters that Tennessee's special teams were "not real complicated," but instead "player-friendly" to allow for speed and precision under the "detailed, diligent" April.

These coaches are never out of work for long and April's laundry list of league contacts will help him find another gig.

As for the Titans, an offseason of optimism is being tested today as the team sits at 1-3 and hardly looks like the tough-minded, rough-and-tumble club the fans were promised.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos for 6th-round pick

The Carolina Panthers are trading quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

George Kittle: Niners players trust Shanahan, Lynch to make right QB decision to compete for Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle expressed his support for teammate Jimmy Garoppolo and said he trusts head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch to make the right decisions to improve the roster. 
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley tests positive for COVID-19, won't attend draft

﻿Caleb Farley﻿'s run-up to the 2021 NFL Draft remains rocky. The Virginia Tech cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 on a test administered by the NFL on Tuesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Wednesday's news and notes

Three quarterbacks will likely get drafted in Rounds 2 and 3, and a handful of teams have done extra legwork on them -- a list that includes the Bears, Vikings, Saints and Bucs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown re-signing with Buccaneers on one-year deal

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is re-signing with the Super Bowl-champion Bucs on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears WR Allen Robinson 'in a pretty good mindset' about franchise tag

Allen Robinson signed his franchise tag tender in order to remain in Chicago through 2021, and while maintaining his desire for a long-term deal, the Bears' best wideout is focused on the upcoming season.
news

Trades could be fewer than usual in 2021 NFL Draft's first round

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Thursday night's 2021 NFL Draft first round could see less than trade action than usual. 
news

John Harbaugh guarantees Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option will be picked up

With the 2021 NFL Draft coming up quick, 2018 first-rounder Lamar Jackson still hasn't had his fifth-year option picked up by the Ravens. But head coach John Harbaugh emphatically stated it will happen: "Guarantee it."
news

Jerry Jones believes Cowboys have chance to select top defensive player at No. 10

With nine offensive players projected to potentially go off the board before the Cowboys pick 10th, owner Jerry Jones believes the best defensive player will still be available when he chooses. 
news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
news

DeVonta Smith on weight questions: 'We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders'

DeVonta Smith may have won the Heisman last season but is still facing questions about his weight. Tuesday, the former Alabama star -- who is expected to be among the top wideouts drafted -- dismissed questions about the issue.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW